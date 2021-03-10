Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for The Gap (GPS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for The Gap (NYSE: GPS):

3/9/2021 – The Gap was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Gap have outpaced the industry in the past three months, thanks to the earnings beat in fourth-quarter fiscal 2020. Although sales and earnings declined year over year, its overall results marked a sequential improvement. Also, the bottom line reflected gains stemming from improved margins as a result of lower rent and occupancy costs as well as store closures. Strength in Old Navy and Athleta brands and robust online momentum also remain upsides. However, soft in-store sales due to closure of underperforming stores and weak store traffic in a few regions hurt sales. Also, adverse COVID-19 impacts are likely to persist in the first half of 2021. Gap and Banana Republic brands continue to be affected by the shift in consumers’ demand to casual fashion. Also, elevated operating costs due to higher investments in marketing remain a woe.”

3/9/2021 – The Gap had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $29.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – The Gap had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $21.00 to $29.00.

3/8/2021 – The Gap had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $27.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – The Gap had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $31.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – The Gap had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – The Gap had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $29.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – The Gap had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $25.00 to $28.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – The Gap had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $22.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – The Gap had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $29.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – The Gap had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $23.00.

2/25/2021 – The Gap had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – The Gap had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – The Gap is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – The Gap had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $26.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – The Gap had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $31.00 to $22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of GPS stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,200,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,832,285. The Gap, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $30.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.52.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. The Gap had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The Gap’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%.

In other The Gap news, COO Shawn Curran sold 7,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $153,206.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,148.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nancy Green sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $354,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,939. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,629 shares of company stock valued at $680,747. 45.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of The Gap in the fourth quarter worth about $1,652,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of The Gap by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,940 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 15,611 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of The Gap by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 348,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Gap by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,160 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Gap by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 78,392 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 15,776 shares during the period. 55.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

