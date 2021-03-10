Research Analysts Set Expectations for Premier Financial Corp.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PFC)

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Premier Financial in a research report issued on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the company will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.82. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Premier Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. Premier Financial had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $73.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.67 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Premier Financial from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

Shares of Premier Financial stock opened at $33.00 on Wednesday. Premier Financial has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $34.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

In related news, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 3,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $82,053.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,011.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Premier Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Premier Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Premier Financial by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 395,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Premier Financial by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 593,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 39,216 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Premier Financial by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 110,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 57,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts; mortgages, home equity loans, and auto and vehicle loans; debit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.