Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 9th (AVEO, BASI, CM, DASH, DPW, FPE, KGX, LFSYY, LIQT, LYFT)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, March 9th:

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Colliers Securities. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM)

had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Cormark.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €45.00 ($52.94) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €52.00 ($61.18) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) was given a €47.00 ($55.29) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €87.00 ($102.35) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lifestyle International (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Lifestyle International Holdings Limited is an investment company. It engages in the operation of lifestyle department stores. The company’s activities also include retailing business, property development and property investment. It operates primarily in the Hong Kong and the People’s Republic of China geographical segments. Lifestyle International Holdings Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong. “

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “LiqTech International, Inc. is a clean technology company. It engages in the provision of various technologies for the gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company sells its products to industrial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. LiqTech International, Inc. is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark. “

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Lonza Group AG operates as a supplier to the pharmaceutical, healthcare and life-science industries. The Company divides its activities into four divisions: Life Science Ingredients; Microbial Control; Custom Manufacturing, and Bioscience. The company’s Life Science Ingredients segment produces nutrition ingredients for applications in nutrition (food, feed and pharmaceutical application) and chemical intermediates for the agricultural industry. The Microbial Control division focuses on five areas: hygiene, wood protection, water treatment, oil/gas applications, and industrial preservation and comprises products ranging from disinfectants to household cleaning products. The Custom Manufacturing division comprises products used in pharmaceuticals sector. The Bioscience division comprises bioscience products, including cell culture and molecular biology tools for research, tests for microbial detection, and media used in the production of therapeutics. Lonza Group AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. “

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MorphoSys AG is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops treatment for cancer, inflammations and autoimmune diseases. The company’s proprietary portfolio consists of MOR208, MOR202, MOR103, MOR106 and MOR107. Its partnered programs lighthouse project includes Tremfya(R) and Gantenerumab. MorphoSys AG is based in Planegg, Germany. “

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $70.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MYR Group Inc. is a holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electrical infrastructure market throughout the United States and Canada who have the experience and expertise to complete electrical installations of any type and size. Their comprehensive services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities include design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance and repair services. Transmission and distribution customers include investor-owned utilities, cooperatives, private developers, government-funded utilities, independent power producers, independent transmission companies, industrial facility owners and other contractors. Commercial and industrial electrical contracting services are provided to general contractors, commercial and industrial facility owners, local governments and developers generally throughout the western and northeastern United States and western Canada. “

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NovaGold Resources is a gold and copper company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska and Western Canada. The Company is rapidly moving to production at its hundred percent owned Nome Operations in Alaska, which includes Rock Creek, Big Hurrah and Nome Gold. NovaGold recently announced its partnership with Teck Cominco to build the Galore Creek copper-gold mine in northwestern British Columbia, with NovaGold and Teck Cominco each owning 50% of the project once Teck Cominco has completed its partnership requirements. “

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Nant Health, LLC is a personalized healthcare company which enable improved patient outcomes and treatment decisions for critical illnesses. The company developed an adaptive learning system, CLINICS, which includes its unique software, middleware and hardware systems infrastructure that collects, indexes, analyzes and interprets of molecular, clinical, operational and financial data points derived from novel and traditional sources. Nant Health, LLC is based in CULVER CITY, United States. “

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Intec Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company focused on developing drugs through proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology. Its product candidates in clinical trial stages consists of Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa developed for the indication of treatment of Parkinson’s disease symptoms; Accordion Pill Zaleplon is being developed for the indication of treatment of insomnia, including sleep induction and the improvement of sleep maintenance. Intec Pharma Ltd. is based in JERUSALEM, Israel. “

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $4.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of OV101, is currently in development for the treatment of symptoms of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. It also involved in developing OV935 in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the treatment of rare epileptic encephalopathies. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) was given a €51.00 ($60.00) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €115.00 ($135.29) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €98.00 ($115.29) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They currently have a $180.00 target price on the stock.

