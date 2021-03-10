Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Camden Property Trust (CPT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT):

3/9/2021 – Camden Property Trust had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Camden Property Trust was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Camden Property Trust had its “sector weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp.

2/22/2021 – Camden Property Trust was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/9/2021 – Camden Property Trust was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $109.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $103.00.

2/9/2021 – Camden Property Trust was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $122.00.

2/8/2021 – Camden Property Trust was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

2/1/2021 – Camden Property Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

1/27/2021 – Camden Property Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $116.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

1/22/2021 – Camden Property Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

1/20/2021 – Camden Property Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $112.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

CPT traded up $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.82. 573,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,037. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.63 and a 200 day moving average of $97.28. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $62.48 and a 12-month high of $110.00.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.87%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $42,524.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,041.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $449,992.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,519,067.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,534 shares in the last quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $129,811,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $90,104,000. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $67,586,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 261.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 592,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,765,000 after acquiring an additional 428,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.