Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Chuy’s (CHUY)

Chuy’s (NASDAQ: CHUY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/5/2021 – Chuy’s had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $32.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Chuy’s had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $30.00 to $42.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Chuy’s was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $30.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/21/2021 – Chuy’s had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

2/10/2021 – Chuy’s was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/9/2021 – Chuy’s had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $37.50 to $46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Chuy’s had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $37.50 price target on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Chuy’s had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $30.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Chuy’s was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $23.00.

CHUY stock opened at $41.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $818.13 million, a P/E ratio of -94.41 and a beta of 2.05. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $46.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.55.

Get Chuy's Holdings Inc alerts:

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $78.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.77 million. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company’s revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHUY. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 18.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 410.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 24.2% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 65,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 12,841 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 15.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 21.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares during the period.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.