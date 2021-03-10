Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Exact Sciences (EXAS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS) in the last few weeks:

3/2/2021 – Exact Sciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $147.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Exact Sciences exited the fourth quarter of 2020 with better-than-expected numbers. Robust top-line growth in the quarter amid pandemic-led headwinds is impressive. Screening arm’s revenues were driven by Cologuard volume growth during the quarter, which is encouraging. Ongoing recovery in the precision oncology arm buoys optimism. Gross margin expansion and tie-ups bode well. A strong solvency position is impressive. Over the past six months, Exact Sciences has outperformed its industry. Yet, rising expenses and operating loss are concerning. This created a huge bottom-line pressure which has resulted in net loss for the quarter. The company has not provided any outlook for 2021 on lack of visibility. However, it expected a fall in COVID-19-testing revenues, raising apprehensions. Sole reliance on Cologuard and competitive headwinds persist.”

2/24/2021 – Exact Sciences was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

2/18/2021 – Exact Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $169.00 to $163.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Exact Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $170.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Exact Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $154.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Exact Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Exact Sciences is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Exact Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $160.00 to $170.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Exact Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $160.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

EXAS traded up $3.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,768,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,979. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.53 and a beta of 1.64. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.60). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 2,057 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $280,369.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,004 shares in the company, valued at $9,950,445.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 5,842 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $796,264.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,429,407.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 112,242 shares of company stock worth $14,851,720 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $201,627,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Exact Sciences by 1,041.1% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,325,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $175,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,150 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Exact Sciences by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,839,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,192 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the third quarter valued at $114,157,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 328.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 610,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,846,000 after buying an additional 467,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

