Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE: AEM) in the last few weeks:

3/1/2021 – Agnico Eagle Mines had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $115.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Agnico Eagle Mines had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $115.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Agnico Eagle Mines was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

2/18/2021 – Agnico Eagle Mines had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities.

2/16/2021 – Agnico Eagle Mines was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Agnico Eagle’s adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter was in-line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while sales missed. The company has increased its exploration budget and is reinvesting in assets to expand output. It is expected to gain from the Kittila mine in Finland — the largest primary gold producer in Europe. The Kittila expansion is expected to enhance mine efficiency and lower current operating costs. Further, it is expected to gain from the Hope Bay acquisition and the Hammond Reef project. Agnico Eagle also has access to Meliadine and Canadian Malartic, major contributors to its quarterly production. Moreover, Agnico Eagle is committed to boost shareholder's return and maintain healthy cash flows. However, the company’s higher production costs and capital expenditures are expected to weigh on its results.”

2/12/2021 – Agnico Eagle Mines had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $90.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Agnico Eagle Mines is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Agnico Eagle Mines had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

2/2/2021 – Agnico Eagle Mines had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

1/15/2021 – Agnico Eagle Mines had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $95.00 to $91.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Agnico Eagle Mines had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,998. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.12. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $89.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines Limited alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.33%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,166 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

See Also: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.