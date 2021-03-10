Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Cronos Group (CRON)

Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/1/2021 – Cronos Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the investment in firms which are licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana. Its portfolio includes In The Zone, Peace Naturals, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., ABcann, Hydropothecary, Vert Medical and Evergreen Medicinal Supply. Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

3/1/2021 – Cronos Group had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $6.50 to $7.50. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Cronos Group was given a new $11.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Cronos Group was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $12.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $8.00.

2/4/2021 – Cronos Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

1/18/2021 – Cronos Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the investment in firms which are licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana. Its portfolio includes In The Zone, Peace Naturals, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., ABcann, Hydropothecary, Vert Medical and Evergreen Medicinal Supply. Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

1/11/2021 – Cronos Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the investment in firms which are licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana. Its portfolio includes In The Zone, Peace Naturals, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., ABcann, Hydropothecary, Vert Medical and Evergreen Medicinal Supply. Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Shares of NASDAQ:CRON opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. Cronos Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $15.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average is $7.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 2.07.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.25). Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 266.31%. The company had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Cronos Group news, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 344,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $3,725,682.45. Corporate insiders own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Cronos Group by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

