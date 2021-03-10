Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Iron Mountain (IRM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Iron Mountain (NYSE: IRM):

3/3/2021 – Iron Mountain had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $16.00 to $18.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Iron Mountain was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Iron Mountain’s strong fourth-quarter results were supported by the resilience of its records management business. Yet, activity level declines affected the service segment’s performance. Notably, the company entered a joint-venture agreement with Web Werks for $150 million. This will enable it to expand the data-center footprint in fast-growing India markets. Also, Iron Mountain is selling non-core assets and using proceeds in high-return development projects. Further, decent storage volumes are driving the storage segment’s revenue growth. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. Yet, higher reliance on non-paper-based technologies and slowdown in service activity are affecting the service segment’s performance. Given its international presence, fluctuation in the currency exchange rate is also a woe.”

2/25/2021 – Iron Mountain had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $16.00 to $18.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Iron Mountain had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Iron Mountain was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,155,185. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.46.

Get Iron Mountain Incorporated alerts:

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.86%.

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $510,580.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,809,707.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $282,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,278,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,232 shares of company stock worth $3,822,243 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Iron Mountain by 238.7% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.