Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Jamieson Wellness (JWEL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Jamieson Wellness (TSE: JWEL):
- 2/26/2021 – Jamieson Wellness had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/26/2021 – Jamieson Wellness had its price target lowered by analysts at Eight Capital from C$44.00 to C$42.00.
- 2/26/2021 – Jamieson Wellness had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$46.00 to C$45.00.
- 2/26/2021 – Jamieson Wellness had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$40.00.
Shares of Jamieson Wellness stock opened at C$35.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.46. Jamieson Wellness Inc. has a 52 week low of C$23.42 and a 52 week high of C$46.01. The stock has a market cap of C$1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 35.18.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.53%.
