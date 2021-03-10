Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Jamieson Wellness (JWEL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Jamieson Wellness (TSE: JWEL):

2/26/2021 – Jamieson Wellness had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Jamieson Wellness had its price target lowered by analysts at Eight Capital from C$44.00 to C$42.00.

2/26/2021 – Jamieson Wellness had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$46.00 to C$45.00.

2/26/2021 – Jamieson Wellness had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$40.00.

Shares of Jamieson Wellness stock opened at C$35.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.46. Jamieson Wellness Inc. has a 52 week low of C$23.42 and a 52 week high of C$46.01. The stock has a market cap of C$1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 35.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.53%.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, sells, and markets natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

