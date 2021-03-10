Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) shares rose 6.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.89 and last traded at $3.77. Approximately 228,861 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 382,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

The firm has a market cap of $119.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.13 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Research Frontiers by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 162,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Research Frontiers by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Research Frontiers during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Research Frontiers during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Research Frontiers during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 16.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

