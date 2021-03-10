Reserve Rights Market Capitalization Tops $934.68 Million (RSR)

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 10th. Reserve Rights has a market capitalization of $934.68 million and approximately $306.69 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Reserve Rights has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Reserve Rights coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0710 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00053812 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00010259 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $426.68 or 0.00751348 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.28 or 0.00065651 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00029134 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003748 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00039538 BTC.

About Reserve Rights

Reserve Rights (RSR) is a coin. Its launch date was May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,159,999,000 coins. Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org . Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Reserve Protocol is a blockchain based stablecoin that enables people to protect and use their money globally. It's designed to help protect people against hyperinflation. “

Buying and Selling Reserve Rights

