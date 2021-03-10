Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $600,000.00

Brokerages predict that Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) will announce $600,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Resonant’s earnings. Resonant reported sales of $460,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Resonant will report full year sales of $3.20 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.50 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $13.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Resonant.

Get Resonant alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on RESN. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Resonant from $3.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th.

NASDAQ:RESN opened at $4.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.47. Resonant has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $8.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 2.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Resonant in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Resonant in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Resonant by 495.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resonant in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resonant in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

About Resonant

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, Internet-of-things, and related industries in the United States and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

Further Reading: Stocks at 52 Week High

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Resonant (RESN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Resonant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.