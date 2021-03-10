Resource Management LLC Has $40.92 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Resource Management LLC increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 308,411 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 5.6% of Resource Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $40,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 291.1% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 179,244 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,758,000 after acquiring an additional 133,415 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in Apple by 287.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 483,335 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $55,975,000 after acquiring an additional 358,719 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 298.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 422,058 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $48,879,000 after acquiring an additional 316,079 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 223.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 4,859,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $562,767,000 after buying an additional 3,356,892 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 284.1% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 253,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,317,000 after buying an additional 187,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.61.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $116.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.39 and its 200-day moving average is $123.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

