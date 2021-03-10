Restart Energy MWAT Price Reaches $0.0287 (MWAT)

Restart Energy MWAT (CURRENCY:MWAT) traded 128.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Over the last week, Restart Energy MWAT has traded up 156.3% against the dollar. One Restart Energy MWAT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0287 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Restart Energy MWAT has a total market cap of $14.33 million and $122,625.00 worth of Restart Energy MWAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Restart Energy MWAT Profile

Restart Energy MWAT is a token. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Restart Energy MWAT’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Restart Energy MWAT is /r/RestartEnergy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Restart Energy MWAT is restartenergy.io . Restart Energy MWAT’s official Twitter account is @RestartEnergyio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Restart Energy Democracy Platform or RED Platform is a blockchain-based decentralized energy trading platform that makes it possible for energy consumers and producers to Send and Receive Energy Worldwide. The RED MegaWatt (MWAT) Tokens are ERC20 utility tokens that give access to the RED Platform Software and to the RED Franchise. “

Buying and Selling Restart Energy MWAT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Restart Energy MWAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Restart Energy MWAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Restart Energy MWAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

