REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. REV Group had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $554.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. REV Group updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

NYSE REVG traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,171. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.42. REV Group has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $16.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.77 and a beta of 2.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of REV Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of REV Group from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.14.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Daniels acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $49,940.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 132,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,649.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 186,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,582.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

