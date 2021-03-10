REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Shares Gap Up to $14.13

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.13, but opened at $15.99. REV Group shares last traded at $16.35, with a volume of 7,087 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on REVG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised REV Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on REV Group from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. REV Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.14.

The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.77 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.39.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. REV Group had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that REV Group, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Daniels acquired 5,500 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $49,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 132,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,649.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny acquired 10,000 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 186,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,582.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REVG. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of REV Group during the third quarter worth about $9,181,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of REV Group by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,237,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,688 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of REV Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,532,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,931,000 after acquiring an additional 257,323 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of REV Group by 132.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 221,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in REV Group by 199.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 76,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

REV Group Company Profile (NYSE:REVG)

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

