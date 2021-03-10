REV Group (REVG) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of REV Group (NYSE: REVG) in the last few weeks:

3/10/2021 – REV Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “REV Group, Inc. designs, manufactures and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services. Its operating segment includes Fire & Emergency, Commercial and Recreation. Fire & Emergency segment provides ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, mobility vans and municipal transit buses. Commercial segment provides industrial and commercial services through terminal trucks, cut-away buses and street sweepers. Recreation segment provides consumer leisure through recreational vehicles and luxury buses. REV Group, Inc. is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI. “

3/4/2021 – REV Group had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – REV Group was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

2/18/2021 – REV Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “REV Group, Inc. designs, manufactures and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services. Its operating segment includes Fire & Emergency, Commercial and Recreation. Fire & Emergency segment provides ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, mobility vans and municipal transit buses. Commercial segment provides industrial and commercial services through terminal trucks, cut-away buses and street sweepers. Recreation segment provides consumer leisure through recreational vehicles and luxury buses. REV Group, Inc. is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI. “

2/10/2021 – REV Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “REV Group, Inc. designs, manufactures and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services. Its operating segment includes Fire & Emergency, Commercial and Recreation. Fire & Emergency segment provides ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, mobility vans and municipal transit buses. Commercial segment provides industrial and commercial services through terminal trucks, cut-away buses and street sweepers. Recreation segment provides consumer leisure through recreational vehicles and luxury buses. REV Group, Inc. is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI. “

REV Group stock opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.71 million, a PE ratio of -28.84 and a beta of 2.67. REV Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $14.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.98 million. REV Group had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that REV Group, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,582.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher M. Daniels acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $49,940.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 132,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,649.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REVG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 306.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in REV Group by 321.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group during the third quarter worth $86,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group during the third quarter worth $177,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

