Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,234 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Revance Therapeutics worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RVNC. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $842,216.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,703.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVNC stock opened at $24.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.42. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $34.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.01.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.01. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,818.87% and a negative return on equity of 85.72%. Analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RVNC shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI) which competed phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; in phase 2 clinical trials to treat adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis, and in pre-clinical trials to treat chronic migraine.

See Also: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.