Reviewing Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) and Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI)

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) and Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Hudson Pacific Properties and Comstock Holding Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudson Pacific Properties 2.76% 0.61% 0.29% Comstock Holding Companies 10.81% 125.81% 16.35%

Hudson Pacific Properties has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Comstock Holding Companies has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hudson Pacific Properties and Comstock Holding Companies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudson Pacific Properties $818.18 million 5.08 $44.49 million $2.03 13.56 Comstock Holding Companies $25.32 million 1.76 $890,000.00 N/A N/A

Hudson Pacific Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Comstock Holding Companies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and Comstock Holding Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudson Pacific Properties 0 6 4 0 2.40 Comstock Holding Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus price target of $26.50, suggesting a potential downside of 3.74%. Given Hudson Pacific Properties’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Hudson Pacific Properties is more favorable than Comstock Holding Companies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.1% of Hudson Pacific Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.9% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Hudson Pacific Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 73.9% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hudson Pacific Properties beats Comstock Holding Companies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more. Hudson Pacific is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol HPP, and listed as a component of the S&P MidCap 400 Index.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. operates as a real estate assets management and services company. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Real Estate Services. It offers commercial real estate and asset management services for rental apartments, office buildings, hotels, commercial garages, leased lands, retail properties, mixed-use developments, and transit-oriented developments. The company also provides real estate services in the areas of strategic corporate planning, capital markets, financial consulting, commercial mortgage brokerage, title, and environmental and design-based services. In addition, it offers environmental services, including consulting, environmental studies, remediation, and industrial hygiene services, as well as site specific solutions. Further, the company provides construction management and supervision services. It offers its services primarily in the Washington, D.C. Metro Silver Line in Fairfax and Loudoun Counties, as well as in the states of Maryland and Virginia; and the Mid-Atlantic region. The company was formerly known as Comstock Homebuilding Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. in June 2012. Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

