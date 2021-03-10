Reviewing Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) and W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) and Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

This table compares W&T Offshore and Kosmos Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W&T Offshore 31.40% -21.21% 4.67% Kosmos Energy -45.99% -41.86% -5.97%

W&T Offshore has a beta of 3.16, suggesting that its stock price is 216% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kosmos Energy has a beta of 3.77, suggesting that its stock price is 277% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.6% of W&T Offshore shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of Kosmos Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.1% of W&T Offshore shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Kosmos Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares W&T Offshore and Kosmos Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W&T Offshore $534.90 million 1.01 $74.09 million $0.60 6.33 Kosmos Energy $1.51 billion 0.82 -$55.78 million ($0.05) -60.80

W&T Offshore has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kosmos Energy. Kosmos Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than W&T Offshore, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for W&T Offshore and Kosmos Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score W&T Offshore 0 1 1 0 2.50 Kosmos Energy 0 8 3 0 2.27

W&T Offshore presently has a consensus target price of $3.80, indicating a potential upside of 0.00%. Kosmos Energy has a consensus target price of $2.40, indicating a potential downside of 21.10%. Given W&T Offshore’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe W&T Offshore is more favorable than Kosmos Energy.

Summary

W&T Offshore beats Kosmos Energy on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 51 offshore fields in federal and state waters. The company also owns interests in approximately 146 offshore structures. It has interests in offshore leases covering approximately 550,000 net acres spanning across the Outer Continental Shelf off the coasts of Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, and Alabama. As of December 31, 2019, its total proved reserves were 157.4 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.