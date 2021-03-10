Reviewing Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) and Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) and Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Poseida Therapeutics and Seagen’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Poseida Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A ($6.86) -1.48 Seagen $916.71 million 29.75 -$158.65 million ($1.33) -113.20

Poseida Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Seagen. Seagen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Poseida Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.1% of Poseida Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.2% of Seagen shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.0% of Poseida Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.1% of Seagen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Poseida Therapeutics and Seagen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Poseida Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Seagen 25.34% 20.46% 16.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Poseida Therapeutics and Seagen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Poseida Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Seagen 1 5 11 1 2.67

Poseida Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 146.06%. Seagen has a consensus target price of $188.46, indicating a potential upside of 25.17%. Given Poseida Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Poseida Therapeutics is more favorable than Seagen.

Summary

Seagen beats Poseida Therapeutics on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases. In addition, it offers CAR-T therapies for the treatment for cancer. Further, it offers gene therapies for rare and life-threatening diseases, including Ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency and methylmalonic acidemia (MMA), and genetic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers. It also develops Tucatinib, an investigational oral, small molecule TKI for HER2, a growth factor receptor; and Tisotumab Vedotin, an ADC composed of a human antibody that binds to tissue factor to treat various solid tumors, including cervical, ovarian, prostate, and bladder. In addition, the company develops ladiratuzumab vedotin, an ADC targeting LIV-1 and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; SEA-BCMA, a clinical-stage non-fucosylated BCMA-directed antibody for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. Seagen Inc. has collaboration agreements with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Agensys, Inc.; Genmab A/S; biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies; and Merck. The company was formerly known as Seattle Genetics, Inc. and changed its name to Seagen Inc. in October 2020. Seagen Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

