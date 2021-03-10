Reviewing Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) & Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF)

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) and Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Sphere 3D and Leaf Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sphere 3D 0 0 0 0 N/A Leaf Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Leaf Group has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 63.04%. Given Leaf Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Leaf Group is more favorable than Sphere 3D.

Profitability

This table compares Sphere 3D and Leaf Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sphere 3D -150.83% N/A -57.30% Leaf Group -5.98% -25.95% -11.97%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.8% of Sphere 3D shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of Leaf Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Sphere 3D shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of Leaf Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sphere 3D and Leaf Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sphere 3D $5.58 million 3.68 -$4.28 million N/A N/A Leaf Group $154.96 million 1.28 -$26.84 million N/A N/A

Sphere 3D has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Leaf Group.

Volatility and Risk

Sphere 3D has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leaf Group has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Leaf Group beats Sphere 3D on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sphere 3D Company Profile

Sphere 3D Corp. provides data management, and desktop and application virtualization solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms. The company offers HVE converged and hyper-converged Infrastructure solutions, such as HVE-STACK high density server solution; HVE-VELOCITY high availability dual enclosure storage area network solution; and HVE 3DGFX, a virtualized desktop infrastructure solution. It also provides G-Series appliance to simplify Windows application migration and to enable access from various devices; and G-Series Cloud solution to provide a virtual appliance, as well as offers Glassware solution, which is compatible with the open virtual appliance and open virtual format. In addition, the company provides SnapServer network attached storage solutions, including SnapServer XSR40, a 1U server that can be configured with up to four SATA III and SSD drives; SnapServer XSR120, a 2U server, which can be configured with up to 12 SATA III, SAS, and SSD drives; GuardianOS, a storage software solution; and Snap Enterprise Data Replicator that provides multi-directional WAN-optimized replication. Sphere 3D Corp. markets its products under the SnapCLOUD, SnapServer, V3, SnapSync, and HVE brand names. The company sells its products through its distributor and reseller network to small and medium businesses, and distributed enterprises. Sphere 3D Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Leaf Group Company Profile

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer internet company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home dÃ©cor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, a made-to-order home dÃ©cor brand. It also provides SaatchiArt.com and its related art fair event brand, which is an online art gallery where a global community of artists exhibit and sell their original artwork directly to consumers. The Media segment offers Well+Good, a health and wellness media brand that offers journalistic approach to content; and Livestrong.com, a destination and action-oriented community, as well as mobile applications, such as MyPlate that monitor users' health, fitness, and life achievements. It also provides Hunker, a home design media site for enabling first-time homeowners enhance their homes with practical solutions, home tours, and design advice for people; and Only In Your State, a US-focused local attractions and review site, which highlights small businesses, hidden gems, and natural wonders for an audience of motivated and experience-seekers. In addition, this segment offers content creation, traffic source, mobile application, and monetization services; and develops partner sites. The company sells its products through wholesale channels to trade and hospitality clients, as well as through retail distribution partners. The company was formerly known as Demand Media, Inc. and changed its name to Leaf Group Ltd. in November 2016. Leaf Group Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

