Reviewing Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) and Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) and Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.2% of Stamps.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.4% of Phreesia shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of Stamps.com shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.2% of Phreesia shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Stamps.com has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phreesia has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Stamps.com and Phreesia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stamps.com 0 1 2 0 2.67 Phreesia 0 2 10 0 2.83

Stamps.com currently has a consensus target price of $222.33, indicating a potential upside of 21.90%. Phreesia has a consensus target price of $50.00, indicating a potential downside of 12.91%. Given Stamps.com’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Stamps.com is more favorable than Phreesia.

Profitability

This table compares Stamps.com and Phreesia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stamps.com 21.40% 21.50% 16.08% Phreesia -16.37% -16.07% -11.18%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stamps.com and Phreesia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stamps.com $571.85 million 5.86 $59.23 million $3.33 54.77 Phreesia $124.78 million 20.32 -$20.29 million ($4.50) -12.76

Stamps.com has higher revenue and earnings than Phreesia. Phreesia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stamps.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Stamps.com beats Phreesia on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc. provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others. The company's USPS mailing and shipping solutions enable users to print electronic postage directly onto envelopes, postcards, or labels using personal computing device, printer, and Internet connection. It also provides multi carrier shipping solutions under the MetaPack brand; mailing and shipping integration solutions comprising electronic postage for transactions to partners who manage the front-end process; branded insurance to insure mails or packages; and international postage solutions. In addition, the company offers customized postage solutions under the PhotoStamps brand, which allow consumers to turn digital photos, designs, or images into USPS-approved postage; and sells NetStamps labels, shipping labels, mailing labels, postage printers, scales, and other mailing and shipping-focused office supplies through its mailing and shipping supplies stores, as well as domestic and international shipping services. It serves individuals, small businesses, home offices, medium-size businesses, large enterprises, e-commerce merchants, large retailers, and warehouse shippers. The company was formerly known as StampMaster, Inc. and changed its name to Stamps.com Inc. in December 1998. Stamps.com Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc. provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments. It deploys its platform in a range of modalities, such as Phreesia Mobile, a patients' mobile device; Phreesia Dashboard, a Web-based dashboard for providers; PhreesiaPads, which are self-service intake tablets; and Arrivals Stations that are on-site kiosks. The company's Phreesia Platform also provides a registration solution to automate patient self-registration; patient activation solution that enables providers to communicate with their patients through surveys, announcements, messaging, and health campaigns; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, and cost estimation tools; clinical support solution that collects clinical intake and PRO data for approximately 25 specialties; appointments solution for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; and life sciences solution to deliver targeted and clinically relevant marketing content to patients. It serves patients; single-specialty practices, multi-specialty groups, and health systems; and life sciences, pharmaceutical, medical device, and biotechnology companies. Phreesia, Inc. has a strategic alliance agreement with Allscripts Healthcare, LLC. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

