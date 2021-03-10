Revlon (REV) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Revlon (NYSE:REV) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter.

REV opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.51. Revlon has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $620.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.71.

In other Revlon news, Director E Scott Beattie sold 23,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $286,643.50. Corporate insiders own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revlon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Revlon Company Profile

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

