REVV (REVV) Price Reaches $0.22 on Exchanges

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One REVV token can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000389 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. REVV has a market capitalization of $61.35 million and $6.44 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, REVV has traded up 50% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get REVV alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $285.11 or 0.00502634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00067821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00054085 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00073911 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $302.98 or 0.00534143 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00075275 BTC.

About REVV

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 tokens. REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime . REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com

Buying and Selling REVV

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REVV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for REVV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REVV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.