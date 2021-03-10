Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Hits New 12-Month High at $49.15

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.15 and last traded at $49.13, with a volume of 26222 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.81.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RXN shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Rexnord presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Rexnord had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 16.83%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rexnord Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Rexnord’s payout ratio is presently 17.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXN. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexnord in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Rexnord by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Rexnord Company Profile (NYSE:RXN)

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

