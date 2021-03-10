Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 93,539 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,530,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,539 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.28% of Medical Properties Trust worth $33,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $21.43 on Tuesday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.87.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $5,622,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,317,553.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.