Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 470,916 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.21% of NetApp worth $31,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,227,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $448,374,000 after purchasing an additional 291,147 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 515.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,286,760 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $151,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,276 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth $135,665,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,523,906 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $66,809,000 after purchasing an additional 430,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,349,436 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $59,159,000 after purchasing an additional 173,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $62.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.52. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.66 and a twelve month high of $71.68.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.39%.

In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.89 per share, for a total transaction of $958,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on NTAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Longbow Research raised NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on NetApp from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NetApp from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

