Rhumbline Advisers Buys 1,943 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 481,666 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.22% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $25,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 61,111 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 52,645 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter valued at $795,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 55,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

XRAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays upped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.47.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.95 per share, for a total transaction of $294,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,850 shares in the company, valued at $816,457.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $59.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.69. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -260.26, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $62.34.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.38 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.