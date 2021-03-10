Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 541,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,245 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of CMS Energy worth $33,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in CMS Energy by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its position in CMS Energy by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 82,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 24.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 76,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 22.6% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 34,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,361 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMS shares. Cfra lowered CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered CMS Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.45.

NYSE CMS opened at $56.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $46.03 and a 1 year high of $67.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.29.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.88%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

