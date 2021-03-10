Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,486 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of Gartner worth $25,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Gartner by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total value of $900,651.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total transaction of $8,223,774.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,242,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,056,102.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on IT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.14.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $183.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $191.66.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

