Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,033,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,795 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Healthpeak Properties worth $31,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 129.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 55.1% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

PEAK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. KeyCorp cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

Shares of PEAK opened at $30.24 on Tuesday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $33.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.09 and a 200 day moving average of $29.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.40, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.