Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,917 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.08% of Seagen worth $25,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Seagen by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Seagen during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Seagen by 69.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 8,382 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Seagen by 892.6% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Seagen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.43.

SGEN stock opened at $150.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.85. The company has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.28 and a beta of 1.11. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.57 and a 1-year high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $601.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.58 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 33,669 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,733,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total value of $979,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,728 shares of company stock valued at $24,651,254 over the last 90 days. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

