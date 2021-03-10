Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,822 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.15% of W.W. Grainger worth $33,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $398.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.61 and a 1 year high of $427.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $382.03.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total value of $7,632,842.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,637,706.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GWW shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $401.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $371.69.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.