Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,795 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.08% of Moderna worth $33,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,107,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $754,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $586,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $123.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $189.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a PE ratio of -76.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.94 and its 200 day moving average is $109.50.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 4,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total value of $667,356.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,533,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,059,452.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 25,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total value of $3,950,615.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,975,015 shares of company stock worth $614,076,671 over the last 90 days. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.56.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.