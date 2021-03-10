Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.07% of CrowdStrike worth $32,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,605,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 319.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Finally, Grace Capital purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $678,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $179.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a PE ratio of -374.47 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.13. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $251.28.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. DA Davidson increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $193.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.40.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.44, for a total value of $4,330,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $30,490,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 897,522 shares of company stock worth $182,615,580 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

Featured Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.