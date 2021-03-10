Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,657 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.24% of PTC worth $33,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PTC by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in PTC by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in PTC by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PTC alerts:

Shares of PTC stock opened at $118.85 on Tuesday. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.90 and a 52-week high of $147.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.34. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.31. PTC had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $429.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $2,054,400.00. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $29,955.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,054 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,870.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,756 shares of company stock worth $4,394,171 over the last 90 days. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PTC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PTC from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.44.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.