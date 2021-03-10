Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 21,407 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.21% of Quest Diagnostics worth $34,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,464,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,366,191,000 after buying an additional 113,416 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 42.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,718,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,281,000 after buying an additional 808,106 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,517,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,028,000 after buying an additional 55,410 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 25.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,302,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,075,000 after buying an additional 260,632 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,153,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $137,492,000 after purchasing an additional 98,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DGX. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.06.

DGX opened at $121.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $73.02 and a 12-month high of $134.71.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total transaction of $9,840,969.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,335 shares in the company, valued at $18,697,673.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $138,936.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,981,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

