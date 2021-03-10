Rhumbline Advisers Has $24.77 Million Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of Leidos worth $24,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LDOS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after buying an additional 36,131 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 6,679.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,765,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after buying an additional 1,739,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 30,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 5,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.83.

Leidos stock opened at $93.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $113.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.27.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

