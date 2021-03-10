Rhumbline Advisers Has $25.41 Million Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Eastman Chemical worth $25,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $750,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. First American Bank acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $918,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 144,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,477,000 after buying an additional 16,427 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total value of $2,732,847.48. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 20,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,245,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,103 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,550 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EMN. KeyCorp increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.83.

NYSE:EMN opened at $114.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $34.44 and a 52-week high of $118.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.63.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

