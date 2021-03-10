Rhumbline Advisers Has $31.26 Million Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of Essex Property Trust worth $31,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $272.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $255.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.90. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.81 and a 1-year high of $294.43. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.11%.

ESS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.50.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.