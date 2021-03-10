Rhumbline Advisers Has $31.39 Million Stock Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.10% of Atlassian worth $31,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,171,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 330.0% in the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.94.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $223.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.44, a PEG ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $239.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.34. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $110.01 and a 1 year high of $262.40.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.87 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 25.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

