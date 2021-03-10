Rhumbline Advisers Has $33.25 Million Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,109 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of Expedia Group worth $33,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXPE. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,996,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,379,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,094,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,338,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4,431.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 167,541 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $15,362,000 after purchasing an additional 163,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $167.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.76 and a fifty-two week high of $171.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $136.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush raised shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.80.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,840.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

