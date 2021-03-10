Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.10% of Coupa Software worth $24,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 920.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 544.1% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $290.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.79. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $99.01 and a 12-month high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 9,288 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.61, for a total value of $2,894,233.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,592,297.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.70, for a total value of $17,835,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,862 shares in the company, valued at $90,909,275.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 193,144 shares of company stock worth $66,788,368. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Coupa Software from $232.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Coupa Software from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.16.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.