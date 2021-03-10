Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 1,320 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of Xylem worth $31,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 206.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Cowen downgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James downgraded Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Shares of XYL opened at $100.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.62 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

In other news, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $39,911.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,127.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total value of $584,446.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,183 shares of company stock worth $4,428,477. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

