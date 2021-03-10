Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 4,861 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 663,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.10% of Marvell Technology Group worth $31,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,521,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,782,095,000 after acquiring an additional 11,925,661 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 46.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,595,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $698,538,000 after buying an additional 5,615,471 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 73.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,458,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $415,193,000 after buying an additional 4,433,249 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,305,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,219,000 after buying an additional 2,651,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,484,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $260,732,000 after buying an additional 2,108,734 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 19,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $910,007.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,597.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $337,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,519 shares of company stock valued at $4,458,552 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $40.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.42 and a 200-day moving average of $44.49. The stock has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. Marvell Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.64.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

