Rhumbline Advisers Raises Holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,312 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.28% of CyrusOne worth $25,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 295.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 1,321.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CyrusOne in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in CyrusOne in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Shares of CyrusOne stock opened at $66.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.65. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.72 and a 1 year high of $86.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -255.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CONE shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.86.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.