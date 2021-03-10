Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,324 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of SVB Financial Group worth $31,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 195.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.85, for a total value of $5,554,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 1,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.66, for a total value of $662,098.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,311.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,580 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,987 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $511.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $127.39 and a 1 year high of $550.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $495.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. As a group, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SIVB. DA Davidson increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Maxim Group increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $494.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $431.19.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

