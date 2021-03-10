Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 316,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,894 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.16% of AmerisourceBergen worth $30,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 532.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,302.9% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.10.

NYSE:ABC opened at $107.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of -6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.06 and a fifty-two week high of $112.88.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.28%.

In other news, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $609,163.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,249.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total transaction of $7,602,431.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,739,463.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,922 shares of company stock valued at $9,951,493 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

